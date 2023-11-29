Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20,950.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

