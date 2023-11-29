Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12,211.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

