Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

