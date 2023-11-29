Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 238,365 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 79,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

