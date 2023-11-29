Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

