Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.