Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $109.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $94.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

