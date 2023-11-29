PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $5.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHX. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

PHX stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

