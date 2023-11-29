Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,024 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 61,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $237,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.