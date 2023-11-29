PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,939 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

