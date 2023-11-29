PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.