PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

