PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $388.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.