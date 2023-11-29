PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2,784.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 160,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

