PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

