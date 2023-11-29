Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.
PSTL stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $38,486.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $532,468. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
