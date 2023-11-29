Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $38,486.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $532,468. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 128.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.