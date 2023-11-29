Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.44 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$31.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 40.93. The stock has a market cap of C$22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3901293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

