Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$116.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Premium Brands from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.11. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$80.42 and a 52-week high of C$113.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

