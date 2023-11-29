Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile



Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

