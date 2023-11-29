Profund Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $91.93.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

