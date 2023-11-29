Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

