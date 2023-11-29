Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

