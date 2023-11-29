ProShare Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.