ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.