ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

