Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

