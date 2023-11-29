Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Universal Display Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLED. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

