R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.10, a P/E/G ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.