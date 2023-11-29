Raymond James Downgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Market Perform

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

