Raymond James Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $34.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

NYSE LUV opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

