Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $80,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 267.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 277,271 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

