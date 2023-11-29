Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.