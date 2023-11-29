Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $159.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $161.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

