Reviewing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $269.78, indicating a potential upside of 61.56%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. Given Nyxoah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

87.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 12.58 $216.00 million $6.42 26.01 Nyxoah $3.25 million N/A -$32.90 million ($1.79) -2.75

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44% Nyxoah -1,191.93% -38.46% -31.45%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Nyxoah on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

