REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

REX stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $641.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

