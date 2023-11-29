RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

RH opened at $266.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

