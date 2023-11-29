Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.64) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove Company Profile

LON:RMV opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.66) on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537.08.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.