Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.64) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.57).
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
