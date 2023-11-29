Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 588.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.64) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday.

RMV opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 537.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,198.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

