Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 588.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.13 ($7.57).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.34) to GBX 675 ($8.53) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Trading Down 1.1 %

About Rightmove

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.66) on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 537.08.

(Get Free Report

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.