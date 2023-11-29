Robert W. Baird Boosts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $152.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.45. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $135.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after buying an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,848,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.