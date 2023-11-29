Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.86

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.86 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 5621600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Roku Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

