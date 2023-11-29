Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be issuing its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

RY opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

