Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 517,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

