Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $99.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

