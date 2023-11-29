Samsara (IOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Samsara has set its Q3 guidance at $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.00-0.02 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IOT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $62,170.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,132.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,276 shares of company stock valued at $64,773,602. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

