Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

