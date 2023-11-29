Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.