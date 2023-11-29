Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,680 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

