Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

