Sei Investments Co. Buys 78,945 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

